Pearson (PSON) Receives “Sell” Rating from Liberum Capital

Pearson (LON:PSON)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential downside of 49.39% from the company’s previous close.

PSON has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 835 ($10.91) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 848 ($11.08) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 590 ($7.71) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 741.69 ($9.69).

Pearson stock opened at GBX 889.20 ($11.62) on Tuesday. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 563 ($7.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 775.80 ($10.14).

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

