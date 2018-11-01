Peabody Energy (BTU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The coal producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.55), RTT News reports. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BTU stock traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $34.56. 11,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,578. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.91. Peabody Energy has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Peabody Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Peabody Energy to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

In related news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 12,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $506,392.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,938.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles F. Meintjes sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $1,473,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,195,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers.

