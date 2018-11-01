PCSB Financial Corp (PCSB) Stake Increased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 483.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,999 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in PCSB Financial were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCSB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 128,200 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 288,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 37,619 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 2,029.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. 47.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PCSB Financial news, VP Scott Nogles purchased 1,500 shares of PCSB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $28,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCSB opened at $18.72 on Thursday. PCSB Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $18.14 and a 12-month high of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.32 million, a P/E ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.59.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PCSB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

