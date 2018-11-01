PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PBF Logistics in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on PBF Logistics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th.

NYSE:PBFX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.80. 8,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,958. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. PBF Logistics has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The company has a market cap of $932.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.15.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.30 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 54.99% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Logistics will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 887,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after purchasing an additional 219,479 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $3,128,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 84,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $945,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through Transportation and Terminaling, and Storage segments. The company's assets include Delaware City rail unloading terminal, a light crude oil rail unloading terminal, which serves Delaware City and Paulsboro refineries; Toledo truck unloading Terminal, that serves Toledo refinery; Delaware City west heavy unloading rack, a heavy crude oil unloading facility, which serves Delaware City refinery; and a terminaling facility that consists of 27 propane storage bullets and a truck loading facility.

