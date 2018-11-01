Payden & Rygel Purchases 31,100 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Payden & Rygel boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 419,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.7% of Payden & Rygel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $21,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $57.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.97 and a 52 week high of $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.50% and a net margin of 24.71%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.44%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.93.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

