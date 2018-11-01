Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,230,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,339,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 4,317.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 367,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,137,000 after acquiring an additional 359,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,771,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,166,000 after acquiring an additional 351,899 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paychex from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

Shares of PAYX opened at $65.49 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.36 and a twelve month high of $76.02. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $862.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.84%.

In other news, Director Joseph Doody purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,493.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $282,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,250 shares of company stock worth $5,885,815 in the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

