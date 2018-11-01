Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $124,000 Stake in WISDOMTREE TR/U S MIDCAP EARNINGS (EZM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/U S MIDCAP EARNINGS (NYSEARCA:EZM) by 3,793.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in WISDOMTREE TR/U S MIDCAP EARNINGS were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/U S MIDCAP EARNINGS by 5.5% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/U S MIDCAP EARNINGS by 12,485.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/U S MIDCAP EARNINGS by 48.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/U S MIDCAP EARNINGS by 12.8% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 161,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 18,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/U S MIDCAP EARNINGS by 9.0% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WISDOMTREE TR/U S MIDCAP EARNINGS stock opened at $37.63 on Thursday. WISDOMTREE TR/U S MIDCAP EARNINGS has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $42.52.

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

