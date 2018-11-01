Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 253.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 16,015 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $261,480,000. Lucas Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 14,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 257.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 21,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 15,704 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $185.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $157.96 and a twelve month high of $204.44.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

