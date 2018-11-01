Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Position in ISHARES TR/MSCI EAFE MIN VOLAT (EFAV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/MSCI EAFE MIN VOLAT (BATS:EFAV) by 599.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/MSCI EAFE MIN VOLAT were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in ISHARES TR/MSCI EAFE MIN VOLAT during the first quarter valued at about $2,325,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in ISHARES TR/MSCI EAFE MIN VOLAT by 3.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in ISHARES TR/MSCI EAFE MIN VOLAT during the second quarter valued at about $908,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ISHARES TR/MSCI EAFE MIN VOLAT by 18.3% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in ISHARES TR/MSCI EAFE MIN VOLAT by 4.5% during the second quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 311,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,156,000 after buying an additional 13,339 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $68.26 on Thursday. ISHARES TR/MSCI EAFE MIN VOLAT has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/MSCI EAFE MIN VOLAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/MSCI EAFE MIN VOLAT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.