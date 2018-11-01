Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Deutsche Bank by 3,809.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. 20.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded Deutsche Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, equinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.
About Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.
Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.