Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Morgan Stanley (MS)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,110,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,171,848,000 after buying an additional 3,264,493 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,817,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,171,728,000 after buying an additional 1,936,093 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 18,709,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,836,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,754,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,223,000 after purchasing an additional 213,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,247,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,920,000 after purchasing an additional 47,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “$49.85” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.82.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,000.00, for a total transaction of $7,521,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $45.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $42.88 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

