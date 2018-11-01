ParkinGo Price Hits $0.58 on Major Exchanges (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $2,003.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo token can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00009234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

ParkinGo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

