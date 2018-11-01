Parker-Hannifin (PH) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.10-11.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.37. Parker-Hannifin also updated its FY19 guidance to $11.10-11.70 EPS.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $151.63 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $143.00 and a one year high of $212.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 24.77%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. MED cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $169.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.17.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 1,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.56, for a total value of $283,378.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,465.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total transaction of $420,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $232,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

