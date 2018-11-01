Park-Ohio (PKOH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect Park-Ohio to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $432.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.83 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 15.68%. On average, analysts expect Park-Ohio to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,139. The company has a market cap of $425.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Park-Ohio has a 12 month low of $32.32 and a 12 month high of $47.90.

In other news, insider Edward F. Crawford sold 48,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $1,955,869.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,522,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,783,987.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

PKOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.