Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th.

Park-Ohio has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Park-Ohio has a payout ratio of 12.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Park-Ohio to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Shares of PKOH stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.36. 17,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,618. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $32.32 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $432.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Park-Ohio will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PKOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In related news, insider Edward F. Crawford sold 48,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $1,955,869.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,522,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,783,987.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.