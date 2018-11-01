Paddy Power Betfair (PPB) PT Lowered to GBX 6,400

Paddy Power Betfair (LON:PPB) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 7,600 ($99.31) to GBX 6,400 ($83.63) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.90% from the company’s current price.

PPB has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Paddy Power Betfair to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 7,000 ($91.47) to GBX 6,500 ($84.93) in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Numis Securities increased their target price on Paddy Power Betfair from GBX 8,320 ($108.72) to GBX 8,530 ($111.46) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Paddy Power Betfair from GBX 7,730 ($101.01) to GBX 7,500 ($98.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Paddy Power Betfair in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Paddy Power Betfair to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 7,194.29 ($94.01).

PPB opened at GBX 6,730 ($87.94) on Tuesday. Paddy Power Betfair has a 52-week low of GBX 6,572.50 ($85.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,967 ($117.17).

In other news, insider Peter Jackson purchased 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7,168 ($93.66) per share, with a total value of £66,662.40 ($87,106.23).

Paddy Power Betfair Company Profile

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

