Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.87 million. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. Pacira Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Pacira Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

PCRX traded up $3.12 on Thursday, reaching $52.01. The company had a trading volume of 62,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,026. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $52.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 8.58.

Get Pacira Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PCRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Wedbush set a $85.00 target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

In related news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $50,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,731.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Kristen Marie Williams sold 4,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $224,521.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,502 shares of company stock worth $1,913,864. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Partner Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 3,110,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,682,000 after buying an additional 1,405,605 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,321,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,392,000 after buying an additional 768,011 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,255,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,969,000 after buying an additional 29,223 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,198,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,206,000 after buying an additional 146,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,052,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,733,000 after buying an additional 164,112 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacira Pharmaceuticals

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.