Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Hits New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $52.67 and last traded at $52.43, with a volume of 27552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.89.

The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.87 million. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $45.00 target price on Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Wedbush set a $85.00 target price on Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Pacira Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Pacira Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

In other news, CAO Kristen Marie Williams sold 4,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $224,521.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,472.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 33,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $1,564,493.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,502 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,864. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 188,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after buying an additional 20,617 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 155,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 338,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -89.62 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

