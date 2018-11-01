Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on November 19th

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 25th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0169 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 56.8% per year over the last three years. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a payout ratio of 125.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Pacific Coast Oil Trust to earn $0.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 181.8%.

Shares of ROYT opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.20 million, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 2.49. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $2.95.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.58 million during the quarter. Pacific Coast Oil Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 28.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacific Coast Oil Trust will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

