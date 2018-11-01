Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) PT Set at $8.00 by Cantor Fitzgerald

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) received a $8.00 price target from analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 79.78% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We think PACB’s long-read next generation sequencing platform is the industry standard for deep genomic analysis in human, plant, and animal genomes, as well as RNA. The company has seen mixed revenue performance over the past three years, but we think PACB is getting close to an inflection point, which we think the Street is missing. We see the path to revenue acceleration as multifactorial. These include the launch of its 8 million ZMW SMRT cell, increased penetration of the plant and animal sequencing market, and significant sequencing cost reduction per human genome, enabling PACB to become a more mainstream player in human genomics.””

PACB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Cowen started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.80 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.31.

NASDAQ PACB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 45,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,879. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $566.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.45 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 95.29% and a negative net margin of 100.09%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,623,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 467,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,463,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 140,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 50,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 344,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 54,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

