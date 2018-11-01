PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Position Reduced by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 30.6% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 56,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in PACCAR by 17.9% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 127,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after buying an additional 19,376 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 6.0% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in PACCAR in the second quarter worth approximately $9,769,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in PACCAR by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 132,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.73.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $57.21 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

PACCAR declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 9th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Darrin C. Siver sold 5,750 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $370,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,538.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

