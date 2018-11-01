Oshkosh (OSK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Oshkosh updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.50-7.25 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $6.50-7.25 EPS.

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded up $12.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,314,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,468. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $51.42 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OSK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Friday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.14.

In other Oshkosh news, VP David M. Sagehorn sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $3,393,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,097 shares in the company, valued at $13,503,913.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 8.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,079,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,925,000 after acquiring an additional 88,038 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 292.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 893,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,843,000 after acquiring an additional 665,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 501,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,300,000 after acquiring an additional 13,938 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.2% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 474,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,011,000 after acquiring an additional 26,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.