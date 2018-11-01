Orthofix Medical (OFIX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.09% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Orthofix Medical Inc. develops, produces and markets medical devices. The Company offers spine fixation, biological and other orthopedic and spine solutions. Orthofix Medical Inc., formerly known as Orthofix International N.V., is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas. “

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on OFIX. BidaskClub lowered Orthofix Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Orthofix Medical to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $60.82 on Thursday. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.36.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rice Doug sold 3,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $219,761.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,279.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brad Mason sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $133,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,859.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,949 shares of company stock valued at $485,487 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and value-added services worldwide. It operates through four segments: BioStim, Extremity Fixation, Spine Fixation, and Biologics. The BioStim segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine fractures.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orthofix Medical (OFIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.