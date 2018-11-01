Oritani Financial (ORIT) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Oritani Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th.

ORIT stock opened at $14.61 on Thursday. Oritani Financial has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The company has a market cap of $709.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Oritani Financial had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $27.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Oritani Financial will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philip Wyks sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $111,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Oritani Financial by 11.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 357,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 37,058 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oritani Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oritani Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Oritani Financial by 92.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 61,174 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oritani Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Oritani Financial Company Profile

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers. The company accepts a range of deposit products, such as non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

