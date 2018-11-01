Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 140.1% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Broadcom by 30.1% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 46,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.9% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 135,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO opened at $223.49 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $197.46 and a 1 year high of $285.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 58.18%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Broadcom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Longbow Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Broadcom to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.77.

In other Broadcom news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.90, for a total value of $4,098,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.52, for a total value of $294,344.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,194 shares of company stock worth $13,785,345 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.