ORBCOMM (ORBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $71.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORBC traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $9.71. 27,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,698. ORBCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $682.06 million, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.53.

ORBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub downgraded ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ORBCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In other news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $54,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 930,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,103,112.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers solutions, including network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, including trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in industries for transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, maritime, and government.

