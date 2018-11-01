Oragenics (OGEN) Shares Gap Down to $1.00

Shares of Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.95, but opened at $1.00. Oragenics shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 25562 shares changing hands.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03.

In related news, major shareholder Family Lp Koski purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.42 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Oragenics, Inc focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

