Oracle (ORCL) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $51.00 price objective on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 4.42% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We come away from the event with our view unchanged for the near term but grow- ing more positive for the longer term. Our focus at the event was primarily meeting with customers and secondarily attending the annual analyst day. The feedback we received from large customers reinforced the view that they remain committed to Oracle and view the launch of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Gen 2 as the potential catalyst to begin the migration of large enterprise applications to the cloud – which the company estimates could drive a 3x multiple on current revenue. We retain our neutral rating and $51 price target but are following customer migration plans very closely.””

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ORCL. ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Societe Generale set a $50.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Oracle from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Oracle has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $201.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Oracle had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, September 17th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $6,707,277.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,691.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total value of $185,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,227.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,946 shares of company stock worth $7,248,965 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,896,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 304,726 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $13,426,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 482,931 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $21,278,000 after buying an additional 209,853 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 32,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

