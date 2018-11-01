Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 94.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,376 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $19,244,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 73,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $109.65 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $105.81 and a 12 month high of $121.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th were given a $0.6828 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

