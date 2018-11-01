Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 38,450 Shares of MAG Silver Corp (MAG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,450 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.35% of MAG Silver worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 504,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 105,700 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 711.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 773,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 677,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 71,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter.

MAG has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright set a $19.00 target price on MAG Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

MAG opened at $7.15 on Thursday. MAG Silver Corp has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $12.78.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

