Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.20 Million Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 180.3% during the second quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 7,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 124.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $17.16 on Thursday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 78.67% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HBI. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Macquarie decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

