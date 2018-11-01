Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MIDD. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Middleby by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,005,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,865 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Middleby by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,683,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,172,000 after acquiring an additional 604,451 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Middleby by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 799,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,446,000 after acquiring an additional 397,157 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,832,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,595,000.

Get Middleby alerts:

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $112.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.84. Middleby Corp has a 1-year low of $98.06 and a 1-year high of $138.89.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $668.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.88 million. Middleby had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Middleby Corp will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MIDD. BidaskClub cut shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Wellington Shields raised shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Middleby from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.57.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.