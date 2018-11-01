Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,694 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,694 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 79.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 11,003 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,292,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,546,000 after buying an additional 61,893 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 8.4% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 9.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 89,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.80 per share, with a total value of $1,009,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dolph Johnson sold 22,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $2,315,950.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,561.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,697,608. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $91.71 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $109.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.30). Hasbro had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

HAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Hasbro from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hasbro from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hasbro from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

