Oppenheimer Analysts Give Amgen (AMGN) a $224.00 Price Target

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) has been given a $224.00 target price by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.19% from the stock’s previous close.

AMGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.37.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $192.79 on Tuesday. Amgen has a twelve month low of $163.31 and a twelve month high of $210.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $120.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.24. Amgen had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 42,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 9.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $392,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $4,289,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 14.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 321,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,592,000 after purchasing an additional 41,434 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.