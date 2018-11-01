ON Semiconductor (ON) PT Lowered to $14.50 at Morgan Stanley

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $18.50 to $14.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ON. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.70.

NASDAQ ON opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.00.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $165,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,008.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $26,028.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,574.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,494 shares of company stock worth $768,883. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $170,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

