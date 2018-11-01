Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 201.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 3,495.5% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $74.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.32 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicom Group news, Treasurer Dennis E. Hewitt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.85, for a total value of $37,925.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 45,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,518.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $40,657.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,027 shares in the company, valued at $612,299.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,433 shares of company stock worth $1,111,994. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OMC. Citigroup lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays set a $76.00 price target on Omnicom Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

