Omnicell (OMCL) PT Raised to $61.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Monday. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OMCL. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Omnicell from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, MED upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.86.

Get Omnicell alerts:

OMCL stock opened at $70.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 392.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $383,881.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,697.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James T. Judson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,601. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,513,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,408,000 after purchasing an additional 518,824 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 2nd quarter valued at $802,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, a software which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.