Olive (OLE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $516,616.00

Olive (CURRENCY:OLE) traded down 33.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 1st. One Olive token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, IDCM, TOPBTC and Coinsuper. Olive has a market cap of $1.60 million and $516,616.00 worth of Olive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Olive has traded 34.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007152 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00149514 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00243176 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $619.28 or 0.09790196 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012610 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Olive Token Profile

Olive launched on June 9th, 2018. Olive’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,006,242 tokens. Olive’s official website is www.olivecoin.co . Olive’s official Twitter account is @OliveCoinOLE

Olive Token Trading

Olive can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, TOPBTC, IDCM and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Olive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

