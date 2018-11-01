OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 4,854 Shares of HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in HMS were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in HMS by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in HMS by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in HMS in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in HMS by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 158,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in HMS by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 199,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $28.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. HMS Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.20.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. HMS had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HMSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on shares of HMS from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HMS from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of HMS from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

