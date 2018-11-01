OLD National Bancorp IN Has $11.83 Million Holdings in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 15.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,273 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,876 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,135,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,770,597,000 after buying an additional 4,121,620 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,659,501 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,072,039,000 after buying an additional 350,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,573,338 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $809,095,000 after buying an additional 1,721,683 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.5% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,890,424 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $765,149,000 after buying an additional 508,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,840,057 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $697,653,000 after buying an additional 64,223 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.18.

In other news, EVP Eva C. Boratto sold 13,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $1,027,076.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kevin Hourican sold 8,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $642,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,135 shares in the company, valued at $910,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,409 shares of company stock worth $3,392,097 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $72.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $60.14 and a 1-year high of $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.34.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $46.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.34 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

