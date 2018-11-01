OFS Capital (OFS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 million. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 37.64%. On average, analysts expect OFS Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ OFS opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.00. OFS Capital has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $13.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OFS shares. ValuEngine raised OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. TheStreet raised OFS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of OFS Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

