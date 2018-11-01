Oddo Bhf Analysts Give Siltronic (WAF) a €125.00 Price Target

Oddo Bhf set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research note published on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WAF. Commerzbank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €168.00 ($195.35) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €118.00 ($137.21) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($123.26) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €121.00 ($140.70).

Get Siltronic alerts:

Siltronic stock opened at €81.08 ($94.28) on Monday. Siltronic has a one year low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a one year high of €153.20 ($178.14).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.