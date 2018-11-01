Octanox Price Reaches $0.0067 on Top Exchanges (OTX)

Octanox (CURRENCY:OTX) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Octanox has a market capitalization of $56,764.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Octanox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Octanox token can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Octanox has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.12 or 0.02436447 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00010079 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012155 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000460 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003660 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000723 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000077 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Octanox Token Profile

Octanox (CRYPTO:OTX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 25th, 2017. Octanox’s total supply is 8,500,001 tokens. The official website for Octanox is octanox.org . Octanox’s official Twitter account is @OctanoxPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Octanox

Octanox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octanox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Octanox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Octanox using one of the exchanges listed above.

