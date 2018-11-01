OceanFirst Financial Corp. to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, FIG Partners Forecasts (OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Stock analysts at FIG Partners lifted their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 29th. FIG Partners analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OCFC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.50.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $69.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.31 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 51.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 145.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,326 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at $374,000. 73.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kimberly M. Guadagno acquired 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.93 per share, with a total value of $49,904.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,725 shares in the company, valued at $49,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.