NxStage Medical (NXTM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NxStage Medical (NASDAQ:NXTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NxStage Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NxStage Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th.
Shares of NXTM stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,992. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.09 and a beta of -0.06. NxStage Medical has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $28.75.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXTM. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NxStage Medical by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of NxStage Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NxStage Medical during the second quarter worth $1,038,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in NxStage Medical by 714.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in NxStage Medical during the second quarter worth $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.
About NxStage Medical
NxStage Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. Its primary product includes the System One, a portable hemodialysis system, which is used primarily for home hemodialysis and a range of dialysis therapies to deliver in the home setting.
