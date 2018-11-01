NxStage Medical (NXTM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NxStage Medical (NASDAQ:NXTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NxStage Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NxStage Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th.

Shares of NXTM stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,992. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.09 and a beta of -0.06. NxStage Medical has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

NxStage Medical (NASDAQ:NXTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. NxStage Medical had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $106.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NxStage Medical will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXTM. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NxStage Medical by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of NxStage Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NxStage Medical during the second quarter worth $1,038,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in NxStage Medical by 714.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in NxStage Medical during the second quarter worth $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

About NxStage Medical

NxStage Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. Its primary product includes the System One, a portable hemodialysis system, which is used primarily for home hemodialysis and a range of dialysis therapies to deliver in the home setting.

