NVIDIA (NVDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $255.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $265.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.95% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $324.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.21.
Shares of NVDA opened at $210.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $176.01 and a 12-month high of $292.76. The firm has a market cap of $123.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.64.
In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 11,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.31, for a total value of $3,082,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,482 shares in the company, valued at $79,222,431.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 90,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.35, for a total value of $26,281,949.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,240,689.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,347,973 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 111.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 561.8% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.
NVIDIA Company Profile
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.
Further Reading: Earnings Reports
Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.