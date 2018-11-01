NVIDIA (NVDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $255.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $265.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $324.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.21.

Shares of NVDA opened at $210.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $176.01 and a 12-month high of $292.76. The firm has a market cap of $123.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.28. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 54.18% and a net margin of 36.21%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 11,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.31, for a total value of $3,082,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,482 shares in the company, valued at $79,222,431.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 90,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.35, for a total value of $26,281,949.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,240,689.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,347,973 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 111.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 561.8% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

