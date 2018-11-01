NVIDIA (NVDA) Shares Gap Up to $210.83

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $212.01, but opened at $210.83. NVIDIA shares last traded at $214.83, with a volume of 277550 shares changing hands.
Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. BidaskClub lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $243.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.21.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.64.
In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 90,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.35, for a total value of $26,281,949.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,240,689.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Byron sold 11,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.94, for a total transaction of $2,971,172.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,488,411.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,707 shares of company stock worth $32,347,973. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 6,481 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 9.0% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 4,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 16.3% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 11.7% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NVIDIA Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVDA)
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.
