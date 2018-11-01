NVIDIA (NVDA) Shares Gap Up to $210.83

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $212.01, but opened at $210.83. NVIDIA shares last traded at $214.83, with a volume of 277550 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. BidaskClub lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $243.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.28. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 54.18%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 90,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.35, for a total value of $26,281,949.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,240,689.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Byron sold 11,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.94, for a total transaction of $2,971,172.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,488,411.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,707 shares of company stock worth $32,347,973. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 6,481 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 9.0% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 4,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 16.3% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 11.7% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

