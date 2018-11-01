Novume Solutions (NVMM) versus AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (AACAY) Financial Contrast

Novume Solutions (NASDAQ:NVMM) and AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Novume Solutions does not pay a dividend. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Novume Solutions and AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novume Solutions $22.13 million 0.48 -$5.04 million N/A N/A AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR $3.13 billion 3.25 $788.03 million $0.64 13.00

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Novume Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Novume Solutions and AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novume Solutions -18.26% -210.88% -38.39% AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR 23.77% 42.59% 25.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Novume Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 66.5% of Novume Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Novume Solutions and AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novume Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Novume Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 556.44%. Given Novume Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Novume Solutions is more favorable than AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR.

Summary

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR beats Novume Solutions on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novume Solutions Company Profile

Novume Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides consulting and technical support services to government contracting market in the United States. It offers market intelligence and opportunity identification, capture and strategic advisory, proposal strategy and development, teaming support, and managed human capital services to assist government contractors. The company also provides risk mitigation and crisis management services comprising predictive intelligence, business continuity, risk assessment, crisis management and communications, emergency and cyber incident response, behavioral risk and threat assessment, and workplace violence prevention. In addition, it offers BERTHA, a behavioral risk and threat assessment program, to identify early warning signs that may be exhibited by an individual before they are on a path to violence. Further, the company provides specialty staffing services, which include specialized contract personnel, temp-to-hire professionals, direct hires, and temporary or seasonal hires to the Department of Defense and various group of companies in the aerospace and aviation industry. Additionally, it offers compensation assessments, program maturity effectiveness, event impact management reviews, and IT resiliency and critical supply analyses services; and automated traffic safety enforcement solutions, including speed, red light, and move-over and distracted driving camera systems, as well as citation management software and secure electronic evidence storage systems. Novume Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia.

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., an investment holding company, provides miniaturized technology components to the consumer electronics industry worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic Components, Haptics & Radio Frequency Mechanical Module, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments. It researches, develops, manufactures, and sells acoustic products, electronic components, tooling and precision components, and electronics related accessories; and offers electroplating services. Its products include miniature speaker modules, receivers, and speakers; haptic and RF/mechanical products; optics, traditional microphones, and headsets; and LDS antenna and FPC-antennas. The company's products are used in smartphones, tablets, wearables, and ultra-slim notebooks. The company was formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc. and changed its name to AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. in May 2011. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Wan chai, Hong Kong.

