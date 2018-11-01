NOVOZYMES A/S/S (NVZMY) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S stock opened at $49.26 on Tuesday. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $57.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NOVOZYMES A/S/S had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $570.42 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that NOVOZYMES A/S/S will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About NOVOZYMES A/S/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Household Care & Technical, Agriculture & Bioenergy, and Food & Beverages. The company offers enzymes for use in household care products, such as laundry detergents, hand and automatic dishwashing soaps, and professional cleaning products.

