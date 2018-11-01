Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-0.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $56-64 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.83 million.Nova Measuring Instruments also updated its Q4 2018 guidance to $0.35-0.46 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.79. 6,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,519. The stock has a market cap of $610.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.88. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $61.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.25 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. The company offers in-line optical and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems that attach directly to wafer fabrication process equipment.

