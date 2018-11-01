Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-0.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $56-64 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.83 million.Nova Measuring Instruments also updated its Q4 2018 guidance to $0.35-0.46 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.25.
Shares of NASDAQ NVMI traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.79. 6,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,519. The stock has a market cap of $610.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.88. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $32.00.
Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile
Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. The company offers in-line optical and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems that attach directly to wafer fabrication process equipment.
